Buddy Technologies (ASX:BUD) set to sell smart switch LIFX in US

Cloud based solution company Buddy Technologies (ASX:BUD) is preparing to ship their LIFX switch product for the North American market, with a street availability date in June.



The new LIFX Switch offers smart and Alexa/Google/Siri voice-controlled switching of both physical, non-smart circuits such as lights, ceiling fans, switched wall sockets, as well as controlling LIFX smart lights.



The cheapest competitive smart switch offering that functionality costs US$199.99. LIFX Switch will retail at US$49.99.

Like all LIFX products, LIFX Switch is a standalone product that connects directly into a wi-fi network and requires no hub or additional hardware.Shares in Buddy Technologiesare trading flat at 4 cents.