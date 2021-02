Dairy and snack producer Freedom Foods Group (ASX:FNP) has today been served a second class action in the Victorian Supreme Court.



The allegations pertain to breaches of the Corporations Act, Investment Commission Act and Australian Consumer Law. This followed a discovery in June last year of accounting mishaps remising unexpected debts, revenue shortfalls and out-of-date stock in warehouses. The company has employed Arnold Bloch Leibler to act in its legal defence.