Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) delivers record iron ore shipments for 2H 2020

Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG) delivered record iron ore shipments of 90.7 million tonnes in the six months to December beating any half year since the company began.



46.4 million tonnes were shipped in the December quarter, up from 44.3 million tonnes in the September quarter.



The miner realised an average price of $US122 a tonne in the quarter.



Fortescue’s wholly owned Chinese sales entity, FMG Trading Shanghai, sold three million tonnes in the quarter from regional ports in China.



Sales were 5.8 million tonnes in the first half.



Shares in Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) are trading 3.72 per cent lower at $22.80

