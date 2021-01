Investment management business, Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) saw funds under management rise 5.4 per cent to $97.4 billion in the December quarter.



It says the result was driven by “a combination of strong markets and investment outperformance”.



This comes despite outflows of $1.6 billion, and a negative currency impact of $2.7 billion as the Australian dollar strengthened against major currencies during the period.



Shares in Pendal Group (ASX:PDL) are trading 2.3 per cent lower at $6.53.