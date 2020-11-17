Afterpay's (ASX:APT) Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar to co-CEO

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) today announced the appointment of Nick Molnar as co-CEO and Managing Director, sharing the role with current CEO and Managing Director, Anthony Eisen.



The pair co-founded Afterpay, and will now leverage their complementary skills and experience.



The company is focusing on its international operations -Nick will return to the US as soon as is practicable and Anthony will continue to be based in Australia.



Shares in Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) are trading 2.8 per cent lower at $98.56.

