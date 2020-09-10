PPK (ASX:PPK) reports Deakin Uni BNNT's found to be of highest purity

Deakin University, PPK’s (ASX:PPK) joint venture partner, reports a new study has revealed that Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) produced by BNNT Technology Limited using patented Deakin technology have the highest purity among commercial products in the world.



Conducted by another leading Australian University, the independent analysis of seven commercially available Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) samples from around the world confirms Deakin’s place at the forefront of this cutting-edge nanofibre technology.



BNNTs are super flexible fibres that are 100 times stronger than steel but as light as carbon fibre, with potential applications in industries ranging from aviation to mining, medicine, and space travel.



They are notoriously expensive to produce, with one kilogram valued at $900,000, and difficult to manufacture at scale.



