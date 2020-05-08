Telstra (ASX:TLS) to write down Foxtel by $300M

by Katrina Bullock May 08, 2020

Telstra (ASX:TLS) has signalled that it expects a $300 million impairment in its FY20 results due to its 35 per cent stake in Foxtel.

Foxtel’s offering is heavily focused on global sports coverage which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

This combined with the temporary closure of pubs and advertisers being forced to carefully reconsider their investments has left a big dent in Foxtel’s balance sheet.

The exact amount of the write down is subject to Board review and approval of the FY20 results.

However, at this point Telstra expects to write down the value of its share in Foxtel from $750 million to approximately $450 million.

This follows news this morning that News Corporation (ASX:NWS) has included non-cash impairment charges of $1.1 billion in its third quarter results, largely as a result of its holding in Foxtel.

Shares in Telstra (ASX:TLS) are trading 0.16 per cent lower at $3.06.

Katrina Bullock

Finance News Network
Katrina joined FNN in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (Honours first class), a Bachelor of Business (Distinction) and is currently undertaking a PhD in Law focused on stock exchange disclosures and corporate governance. She previously worked as a corporate lawyer in an Australian top tier commercial law firm and is currently the General Counsel for Greenpeace Australia Pacific.