The Food Revolution Group (ASX:FOD) delivers first hand sanitiser

Company News

by Rachael Jones March 13, 2020 11:00 AM

Last Movement
$0.081 $0.005 6.58%
Data Source:
Last Updated: 13/03/2020 12:25 PM

The Food Revolution Group (ASX:FOD) has delivered its first batch of hand sanitiser to the market this week.

The product is in high demand due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

They prioritised delivery of hand sanitiser products to hospitals, school colleges and pharmacies -they have received strong demand from the major supermarket chains.

Deliveries to these retailers is being scheduled for later this month. Currently, these orders exceed $2.4 million.

The ethanol-based Sanicare product is a powerful disinfectant for use on counters, toilets, office and reception desks, railings or even laptops or mobile phones.

Shares in the Food Revolution Group (ASX:FOD) are trading 3.95 per cent higher at 8 cents.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.