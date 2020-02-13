Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) acquires 13 new health clubs

Health club owner Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) has completed the acquisition of the 13 FnF health clubs.



The completion will provide Viva Leisure with the opportunity to bring forward its integration of the newly acquired clubs whilst also providing earlier than expected financial benefits from this EPS accretive acquisition.



With the acquisition now complete, Viva Leisure is 75 operating locations and over 95,000 members. Release of Half Year 2020 Results Viva Leisure will release its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019 on Wednesday 26 February 2020.



Shares in Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $2.89.

