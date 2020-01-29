IAG (ASX:IAG) says goodbye to Group Executive David Harrington

Company News

by Rachael Jones January 29, 2020 03:00 PM

IAG (ASX:IAG) today announced that Group Executive David Harrington has decided to leave the company at the end of March 2020.

He has been with IAG for more than eight years, first joining as General Manager Corporate Office in its CGU business.

He has been a member of IAG’s Group Leadership Team since 2015 as Group Executive of Strategy and Corporate Development.

AG is the parent company of a general insurance group with controlled operations in Australia and New Zealand. The Group’s businesses underwrite over $12 billion of premium per annum.

Shares in IAG (ASX:IAG) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $7.19.
 

Rachael Jones

Finance News Network
Rachael comes to FNN after working for Fairfax Media covering international breaking news, including the global economy and politics. She joined FNN in February 2018. She has reported on Australia’s finance news for various organisations since 2000 and has also interviewed a number of key business players, including Bill Gates. Rachael has also worked across a number of countries, including the UK and the US.