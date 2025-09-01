Hot Stocks: Metallium, Biome Australia, Pure Hydrogen

U.S. markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, leaving global investors to focus on Europe, where stocks opened September higher. Defense shares led gains after the U.K. secured its biggest-ever warship export order, a £10bn contract from Norway for Type 26 frigates, boosting BAE Systems and Babcock International. Health care stocks also advanced, with Novo Nordisk rising on trial data showing its weight-loss drug Wegovy delivered superior cardiovascular benefits compared with Eli Lilly’s rivals, even as Denmark trimmed its economic outlook last week.

In Asia, markets traded mixed. China’s private “RatingDog” manufacturing index edged into expansion at 50.5, while the official PMI stayed in contraction, and investors monitored signs of easing tensions after India and China reaffirmed their partnership at a regional summit.

Looking at the local market: Futures point to a subdued open, down 0.1% at 8,887, as traders brace for a heavy data week starting with second-quarter current account and export figures at 11:30 a.m. AEST.

Metallium wins first U.S. Defense contract for gallium recovery

Metallium (ASX:MTM) has won a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to advance domestic gallium recovery using its proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) process. The six-month program, executed via its U.S. subsidiary, will demonstrate gallium and germanium recovery from waste streams such as LED scrap. Success could lead to Phase II funding of up to US$1m and Phase III contracts worth tens of millions. The award marks Metallium’s first direct U.S. government contract and formal entry into the DoD innovation system.

Biome secures NZ’s largest pharmacy network for probiotics launch

Biome Australia (ASX:BIO) has signed trading terms with Green Cross Health (NZX:GXH), New Zealand’s largest pharmacy network, giving its Activated Probiotics brand immediate access to 328 Life Pharmacy and UniChem stores. The deal builds on Biome’s wholesale distribution partnership with Propharma (EBOS) and positions the company strongly in a NZ$300m natural health products market. The expansion directly supports Biome’s Vision 27 strategy, targeting $75m in cumulative revenue by FY27.

Pure Hydrogen signs U.S. truck distribution deal with GTS Group

Pure Hydrogen (ASX:PH2) has signed a Letter of Intent with California-based GTS Group to supply hydrogen-powered trucks into the North American market. GTS intends to purchase Class 8 hydrogen tractors and rigid trucks, with the first delivery planned for late 2025 for demonstrations and roadshows. The deal follows a recent U.S. transaction with Riverview International Trucks and underscores Pure’s push to capture demand in the U.S. zero-emission heavy vehicle sector.