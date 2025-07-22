BetMakers Reports Record Quarterly Profitability

BetMakers (ASX:BET), the ASX-listed wagering technology group, has reported record quarterly profitability following a significant operational transformation. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 164 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $3.2 million in the June quarter, with operating cash flow reaching $3.4 million.

Revenue increased 8.9 per cent to $22.6 million, while the gross margin expanded to 71.5 per cent from 63.9 per cent in the previous quarter. BetMakers provides wagering solutions and services to betting operators. The company’s technology is used to power some of the largest wagering companies in the world.

During the quarter, BetMakers repaid all its debt, and unrestricted cash stood at $18.8 million as of June 30. The company also raised $12.5 million to fund growth initiatives, including the acquisition of LVDC in Nevada. Management noted that the core Apollo platform drove margin gains, and the GTX platform is now production-ready.

According to the company, the transformation undertaken in the 2025 financial year has positioned BetMakers for scalable growth in the 2026 financial year. BetMakers is optimistic about its future prospects following these positive financial results.