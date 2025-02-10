Godolphin Resources reports high-grade assays at Lewis Ponds, confirms resource expansion potential

Godolphin Resources (ASX: GRL) has announced strong assay results from the first two diamond drill holes of its five-hole program at the Lewis Ponds project in New South Wales. The drilling, completed in late January, targeted the Spicer’s Lode and additional mineralisation in Torphy’s Lode, confirming the potential for resource expansion.

Key results include:

GLPDD006: 49.6m at 3.53g/t AuEq from 210m, including a high-grade core of 28.2m at 5.76g/t AuEq.

GLPDD005: 14.3m at 2.06g/t AuEq from 2.1m.

Both holes successfully intersected Spicer’s Lode, reinforcing Godolphin’s geological model and demonstrating that the lode does not pinch out near the surface in this area. Notably, the mineralised envelope appears wider than previously modelled, providing additional exploration upside.

The drilling program aims to upgrade the current JORC Inferred Mineral Resource to Indicated status and provide fresh core samples for metallurgical testing. The assays also confirmed further mineralisation in Torphy’s Lode, which sits outside the existing resource estimate, presenting additional growth potential.

Godolphin’s Managing Director, Jeneta Owens, stated:

“The first two drillholes from our recently completed program are exceptional and provide strong momentum for upgrading the Mineral Resource at Lewis Ponds. These results highlight the project’s mineral endowment and confirm its significant expansion potential. We look forward to further assays and metallurgical test work to assess how we can optimise value from this high-grade deposit.”

Assay results from the remaining three drill holes (GLPDD007, GLPDD008, and GLPDD009) are expected in the coming weeks. Metallurgical testing will commence once all assay results are received, with the aim of producing separate precious and base metal concentrates.

The Lewis Ponds project remains a high-priority asset for Godolphin, with multiple untested geophysical targets and undrilled areas within the resource estimate, providing further opportunities for expansion.