Evolution Energy expands VHMS exploration at Chikundo

Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX: EV1) has provided an update on its Chikundo Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) prospect, located within the Chilalo Graphite Project in southeastern Tanzania. The latest findings build on previous exploration, confirming the potential for a significant VHMS copper-lead-zinc system.

A recent field visit and sampling program identified a zone of gossanous material extending over 1.5km along strike from the original workings, supporting the potential for an extensive VHMS system. Soil and rock chip sampling from the site confirmed highly anomalous base metal values, with historical drilling results returning copper grades exceeding 5% in certain near-surface intervals.

In addition to Chikundo, three new VHMS prospects have been identified within Evolution’s tenements, exhibiting highly anomalous base metal and pathfinder geochemistry. The Chikundo prospect shows key characteristics of VHMS deposits, including a strong association between copper, lead, and zinc, along with pathfinder elements such as bismuth and tellurium. Notably, elevated copper, lead, and zinc values were identified in a gossan located 1km southwest of the original workings.

To further evaluate the Chikundo discovery and other VHMS targets, Evolution has outlined a systematic exploration program. Planned activities include:

Geological mapping, soil sampling, and trenching to refine the current geochemical anomalies.

Geophysical surveys to identify deeper targets, including fixed-loop electromagnetic (FLEM) and airborne VTEM conductors.

Targeted reverse circulation (RC) drilling to assess the extent, depth, and continuity of mineralisation.

Evolution’s CEO, George Donne, commented:

“The discovery of Chikundo is hugely exciting for Evolution and has the potential to give us exposure to other highly desirable battery metals. While we remain focused on advancing our Chilalo coarse flake graphite project, Chikundo broadens our asset portfolio and offers the chance to capture meaningful additional value. This mineralisation highlights the exploration potential within our tenements and reinforces the importance of continued exploration.”

The company is targeting a maiden mineral resource estimate at Chikundo as part of its broader exploration strategy.