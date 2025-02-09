US job growth slows as immigration policy shifts take effect

As of January 2025, the U.S. labor market has experienced notable changes influenced by shifts in immigration patterns and policies. In January, employers added 143,000 jobs, marking the smallest increase since October and falling short of the anticipated 169,000 positions. This slowdown follows a more robust addition of 307,000 jobs in December.

The civilian labor force level for foreign-born individuals rose to 33.3 million in January 2025, up from 32.1 million in December 2024, indicating an increase of approximately 1.2 million over the month.

However, recent policy shifts under the Trump administration, including mass deportations and restrictive immigration measures, are expected to reduce the supply of immigrant workers. Economists warn that this reduction could slow economic expansion, exacerbate staffing shortages, and increase wage pressures.

The sustainability of current employment trends is uncertain, given potential changes in immigration policy. Analysts express caution regarding the impact of restrictive policies on labor force growth, particularly in sectors heavily reliant on foreign-born workers. The ongoing debate about immigration reform underscores the need for careful consideration of long-term economic and demographic implications.