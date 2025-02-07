Active bond ETFs see record $17bn inflows as Vanguard cuts fees

In January 2025, actively managed bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced record-breaking demand, with U.S.-listed active bond ETFs attracting $17 billion in inflows. This surge indicates a growing investor appetite for strategies that extend beyond traditional fixed-income investments, aiming for potentially higher returns through proactive risk management.

Fund managers of these ETFs strive to outperform market benchmarks by employing sophisticated risk management techniques and identifying opportunities that may not be evident within traditional index-tracking strategies. They often seek to capitalise on market mispricings, making active management a crucial component of these funds’ investment approach. However, it’s important to note that while active management offers the potential for higher returns, there is also a risk of underperformance compared to passive strategies.

In line with this trend, Vanguard, a significant player in the bond ETF market, announced substantial fee reductions effective February 1, 2025. The firm reduced expense ratios across 87 funds, including both actively managed and index-tracking bond ETFs. The average expense ratio for Vanguard’s actively managed fixed-income funds and ETFs is now 0.10%, significantly lower than the industry average of 0.53%.

This move underscores Vanguard’s commitment to providing cost-effective investment solutions. The fee reductions are expected to save investors approximately $350 million in 2025. By lowering costs, Vanguard enables investors to retain more of their returns, reinforcing the firm’s dedication to affordable investment options.

The increasing inflows into active bond ETFs and the recent fee reductions by major firms like Vanguard highlight a significant shift in investor preferences. Investors are increasingly recognising the potential benefits of active management in the fixed-income space, seeking strategies that offer the possibility of enhanced returns while effectively managing risk.