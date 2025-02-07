Aureka Begins Diamonds Drilling at Two Gold Projects in Victoria

Aureka Limited (ASX: AKA) has commenced diamond drilling at its second project, the Tandarra Gold Project JV, as part of a 7,000m continuous exploration program across its Victorian portfolio.
Tandarra Gold Project JV (Bendigo Zone)
- A six-hole diamond drilling program is underway at the Lawry prospect.
- The program follows successful 2024 drilling and aims to expand mineralisation, targeting a west-dipping structure at depths of 130m–150m.
- Step-out holes will be drilled 50m south and 100m north of previous intersections, including the high-grade TND007 result of 12.9m @ 33.1g/t Au from 66.4m.
- The program is expected to conclude by the end of February, with assay results to follow.
Irvine Gold Project (Stawell Corridor)
- Approximately 2,000m of diamond drilling is progressing at the Resolution lode.
- Minor sulphide minerals, including fine arsenopyrite needles, have been observed 212m down hole, associated with silicified breccia veins and strong sericite alteration.
- Geological logging and sample analysis are ongoing, with assay results to be released once available.
Aureka’s exploration strategy focuses on advancing high-grade gold projects in Victoria. The company continues to collaborate with neighbouring producers and strategic investors to progress projects towards development and resource growth in 2025.