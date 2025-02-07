Aureka Begins Diamonds Drilling at Two Gold Projects in Victoria

Aureka Limited (ASX: AKA) has commenced diamond drilling at its second project, the Tandarra Gold Project JV, as part of a 7,000m continuous exploration program across its Victorian portfolio.

Tandarra Gold Project JV (Bendigo Zone)

A six-hole diamond drilling program is underway at the Lawry prospect .

. The program follows successful 2024 drilling and aims to expand mineralisation, targeting a west-dipping structure at depths of 130m–150m .

. Step-out holes will be drilled 50m south and 100m north of previous intersections, including the high-grade TND007 result of 12.9m @ 33.1g/t Au from 66.4m .

of previous intersections, including the high-grade TND007 result of . The program is expected to conclude by the end of February, with assay results to follow.

Irvine Gold Project (Stawell Corridor)

Approximately 2,000m of diamond drilling is progressing at the Resolution lode .

is progressing at the . Minor sulphide minerals , including fine arsenopyrite needles , have been observed 212m down hole , associated with silicified breccia veins and strong sericite alteration .

, including , have been observed , associated with . Geological logging and sample analysis are ongoing, with assay results to be released once available.

Aureka’s exploration strategy focuses on advancing high-grade gold projects in Victoria. The company continues to collaborate with neighbouring producers and strategic investors to progress projects towards development and resource growth in 2025.