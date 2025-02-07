Amazon’s earnings: strong sales, but AI investments weigh on outlook

Amazon’s recent earnings reports present a mixed picture, with strong revenue growth tempered by cautious future projections. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported net sales of $158.9 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year, and operating income of $17.4 billion. The fourth quarter saw net sales rise to $187.8 billion, surpassing expectations. However, Amazon’s guidance for the first quarter of 2025 anticipates net sales between $151 billion and $155.5 billion, below analyst forecasts.

The company is making significant investments in artificial intelligence, planning to allocate over $100 billion in 2025, primarily towards AWS. This strategic move aims to enhance Amazon’s capabilities in the competitive AI sector.

AWS remains a bright spot, contributing $28.8 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, reflecting an 18.9% year-over-year growth. Despite facing procurement challenges, particularly in acquiring AI chips and server components, AWS continues to perform robustly.

Analysts are closely monitoring Amazon’s substantial capital expenditures and their impact on short-term profitability. While these investments may pressure immediate earnings, they are viewed as essential for maintaining long-term competitiveness in the rapidly evolving tech industry.