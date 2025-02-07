Hot Stocks: Charter Hall, Nick Scali, Medallion Metals, PARKD

Australian shares opened slightly lower on Friday as profit-taking and market caution set in ahead of January’s US jobs data, which could influence Federal Reserve rate expectations. The ASX 200 edged down, sitting just shy of a record high after the previous session’s rally. Weakness in banks, energy, and healthcare stocks weighed on the index, with six of 11 sectors in decline.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) reported $89.8m in earnings (12.5 cps) and reaffirmed FY25 guidance. The portfolio is 99.8% occupied with a 9.7-year WALE. CLW completed a $50m buy-back, divested $300.4m, and acquired $11.5m in assets. Gearing is 31.8% with a stable portfolio valuation. Shares are trading 0.3% lower at $3.89.

Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) reported 1H FY25 revenue of $251.1m (+10.8%), profit of $36m, and a $2.8m UK loss. Gross margin was 62.2%, cash at $87.6m, and a 30-cent dividend declared. UK rebranding continues, affecting short-term sales but aiming to boost margins. Shares are trading 12.9% higher at $18.40.

Medallion Metals (ASX:MM8) has progressed its Ravensthorpe Gold Project to assessment under the EPBC Act, with a decision expected in Q3 2025. This approval is crucial for development, alongside state approvals and Forrestania acquisition negotiations. Shares are trading 9.6% lower at 12.2 cents.

PARKD (ASX:PKD) has signed a 5-year exclusive licence with Fielders, a division of BlueScope (ASX:BSL), for its MDSB® and MDSS® systems in Australia, with potential international expansion. PARKD will earn royalties, but revenue depends on market adoption, with Fielders leading sales and marketing. Shares are trading 37.21% higher at 5.9c.