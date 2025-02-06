Jobs Report Looms, ASX to open lower

US Markets

The S&P 500 climbed for the third consecutive session on Thursday as investors assessed the latest round of corporate earnings.

The broad market index rose 0.36% to 6,083.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.51% to close at 19,791.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, declined 125.65 points, or 0.28%, finishing at 44,747.63.

Semiconductor stocks struggled, with Qualcomm and Arm both falling more than 3%. Skyworks Solutions plunged over 24% following its quarterly earnings report. Meanwhile, Ford Motor dropped 7% after forecasting a challenging 2025.

Traders are keeping a close eye on the January jobs report, set for release at 12:30 am AEDT on Saturday. Market consensus anticipates a slowdown in job creation compared to the 256,000 positions added in December. Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.43%.

Bank of England

The Bank of England surprised markets with an interest rate cut, prompting speculation of further easing to combat economic slowdown. The FTSE 100 rallied in response to the news.

Iron Ore

Iron ore futures surged 2.4%, offering a potential boost for Australian mining stocks.

Local Market

Australian shares are set to open lower, reflecting cautious sentiment from Wall Street trading. The SPI futures point to a 0.2% fall at the open.

Company News

Generation Development Group is reportedly considering a $320 million acquisition of Evidentia Group.

Mineral Resources faces scrutiny following a fifth road train crash on its private haul road.