Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW) has published a peer-reviewed study in Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development confirming that a 10mg daily dose of Xanamem (emestedastat) is effective in treating central nervous system diseases. The study used PET scanning and cognitive testing to determine the optimal dose range.

Interim results from the Phase 2b/3 XanaMIA Alzheimer’s trial are expected in Q4 2025, with final results projected for the second half of 2026. Xanamem works by inhibiting a cortisol synthesis enzyme in the brain, a mechanism that could slow Alzheimer’s progression and alleviate depressive symptoms.

The drug has been studied in over 400 volunteers and patients, with data indicating a promising safety profile and potential clinical benefits in Alzheimer’s disease, depression, and cognitive function. Actinogen continues to advance its research as it moves toward late-stage trials.