High-Priority Gold Target Discovered at Yundamindra

Arika Resources (ASX: ARI) has announced the results of a surface rock chip sampling program at its Yundamindra Gold Project in Western Australia, identifying a new high-priority gold target known as the Eastern Corridor. The sampling returned significant gold assays, including:

19.3 g/t Au (1m true width channel sample)

12.81 g/t Au (2m true width channel sample)

9.51 g/t Au (grab sample from a historical shaft, lode width unknown)

The Eastern Corridor is a newly identified area situated within a structurally favorable setting. The company noted that mineralization is strongly associated with structural controls, particularly at key structural intersections, highlighting the potential for a significant discovery.

In addition to the Eastern Corridor, rock chip sampling and mapping were carried out at the Banjo’s Camp Prospect, where several large parallel east-west trending quartz veins, up to 10m wide, were identified extending over 4.5km along strike. Assay results from this highly prospective zone are expected soon.

Arika’s Managing Director, Justin Barton, emphasized the importance of these discoveries, stating that the results support the company’s systematic exploration approach and structural targeting strategy at Yundamindra. He added that less than 1% of currently identified structures have been drill-tested to date, leaving substantial discovery potential across the project.

The company is also awaiting assay results from a recently completed 5,000m RC drilling program at Pennyweight Point and Landed at Last Prospects. These results are expected in the coming weeks and will provide further insights into the project’s broader potential.