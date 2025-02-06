Terra Uranium Plans Major Uranium Exploration in 2025

Terra Uranium has announced its 2025 exploration strategy, targeting multiple high-potential uranium prospects within its nine projects in the Athabasca Basin, Canada. The company has outlined a coordinated program of drilling, geophysics, and early-stage exploration, with drilling subject to securing necessary funding.

Drilling is planned at Pasfield Lake, HawkRock, Pasfield East, and Spire & Horizon projects, while geophysical surveys will guide exploration efforts at HawkRock and Pasfield East. The company has secured an option agreement with ATHA Energy for drilling at Pasfield Lake, with ATHA expected to begin work in 2025. Under this arrangement, Terra Uranium’s Pasfield Lake base camp will be used to support drilling operations.

In addition to its partnership with ATHA Energy, Terra Uranium is actively negotiating farm-out agreements to secure funding for drilling programs across its other projects. The company’s strategy includes bringing projects to drill-ready status and advancing discussions with exploration partners.

Terra Uranium has also moved forward with the acquisition of the Amer Lake Uranium Project, which is expected to provide a strategic growth asset with both existing uranium resources and future exploration potential.

Chairman Andrew Vigar stated that the company’s focus in 2025 is on testing the uranium targets developed over the past three years. He emphasized that partnerships with companies like ATHA Energy will play a key role in advancing exploration efforts and that securing additional funding remains a priority.