TMK Energy Sets Record Gas Production

TMK Energy (ASX: TMK) has announced a record-breaking month for gas production at its Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project in January 2025. The project recorded a ~300% increase in total gas production compared to December 2024 and a ~40% rise over the previous monthly record.

The increase was primarily driven by the introduction of three new pilot production wells (LF-04, LF-05, and LF-06), which commenced gas production on January 10, 2025. Along with the existing well (LF-02), the project produced almost 8,000m³ of gas during the month.

The performance of LF-02 has significantly improved, with its gas production more than quadrupling compared to its historical rate. This improvement is attributed to the increased water pumping capacity from the new wells, which has enhanced water production and permeability across the project.

TMK Energy CEO Dougal Ferguson remains optimistic about the project’s trajectory, stating that despite the new wells not operating for the full month, the project still set a record for gas production. He noted that while signs remain positive, it is still too early to predict whether current gas flows will be sustained or materially increase in the near term.

The company continues to monitor production rates and expects to provide further updates as the project progresses towards its target of achieving a material increase in gas rates in late Q1 or early Q2 2025.