WATCH: Hot Stocks: Beach Energy, REA Group, Eureka Group

Australian shares rose on Thursday as concerns over a US-led tariff war eased, with President Donald Trump shifting focus to his Middle East strategy.

The S&P/ASX 200 gained, building on the previous session’s gains, while the All Ordinaries Index also advanced. Ten of the 11 sectors opened higher, though energy stocks lagged as oil prices declined.

Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) saw strong first-half FY25 results, with production up 15% and NPAT rising 37%. Higher earnings and cost cuts boosted cash flow, reducing net debt by 33%. A fully franked 3.0 cent dividend was declared. CEO Brett Woods highlighted the company’s turnaround and key project progress. Shares are trading 3.3% lower at $1.47.

REA Group (ASX:REA) shares fell 4% to $241.39 on Thursday despite strong half-year results. Revenue rose 20% to $873m, net profit climbed 26% to $314m, and the dividend increased 26% to $1.10 per share. Also the company’s CEO Owen Wilson announced his retirement this morning.

Eureka Group (ASX:EGH) has acquired a Gladstone residential village and caravan park for $4.5m, expanding into the all-age rental market. Plans include converting 28 sites into rental villas for $5m. The purchase is funded by its recent $70.4m capital raising. Shares are trading 0.83% lower at $0.60.