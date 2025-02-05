China eyes Apple’s App Store fees as regulatory tensions rise

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is preparing for a potential investigation into Apple’s App Store policies, focusing on the commission fees charged to app developers and possible anti-competitive behaviors within the platform. This development arises amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions, with both nations imposing new tariffs and regulatory measures affecting major technology firms.

Industry analysts suggest that the Chinese government’s intent is to ensure a fairer and more transparent marketplace for app developers operating within the Chinese market. The investigation could lead to significant changes in App Store policies in China, potentially altering how apps are developed, distributed, and monetized.

Apple has not yet issued a public response to the potential investigation. The outcome remains uncertain, but the implications are considerable, potentially affecting developers, users, and the broader digital landscape in China.