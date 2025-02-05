The future of long-range wi-fi: How Morse Micro is revolutionising connectivity

Andrew Terry, CEO of Morse Micro, sheds light on the company’s mission to revolutionise connectivity with Wi-Fi HaLow—a wireless technology that extends Wi-Fi range tenfold while maintaining low power consumption. He discusses the challenges of Australia’s semiconductor industry, Morse Micro’s global partnerships, and the growth potential of IoT applications in industries like agriculture, energy management, and industrial automation. As demand for high-efficiency, long-range connectivity grows, Morse Micro is positioning itself as a key player in the evolving semiconductor landscape.