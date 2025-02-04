China’s Ministry of Commerce has launched an antitrust investigation into Google amid rising trade tensions with the United States. The probe, conducted by the State Administration for Market Regulation, focuses on potential anti-competitive practices and alleged bias in Google’s search algorithms. Analysts suggest this move could be a strategic response to recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing economic and technological rivalry between the two nations.

The United States recently imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, effective February 4, 2025. In retaliation, China announced that, starting February 10, it will implement a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas, along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement vehicles. These measures mark another escalation in the trade dispute, with potential consequences for global supply chains and market stability.

The investigation into Google comes amid broader efforts by China to assert greater control over foreign technology companies operating within its borders. Observers note that this action could set a precedent for how Beijing regulates other major Western tech firms, particularly as China seeks to strengthen its domestic technology sector. While the full implications for Google’s operations remain unclear, the probe signals an increasingly protectionist approach to foreign digital platforms.