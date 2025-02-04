WATCH: Hot Stocks: Nufarm, Noxopharm, Predictive Discovery, Pro Medicus

At its 2025 AGM, Nufarm (ASX:NUF) reported resilience despite lower FY24 revenue and profit. Its $50m cost-saving plan is on track, and working capital may rise slightly in FY25 due to omega-3 sales and currency effects. Crop protection demand is strong, while ingredient prices remain steady. Shares are trading 4.9% higher at $3.74.

Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) announced its lupus drug, SOF-SKN™, has passed key safety tests ahead of the HERACLES clinical trial. The tests checked for genetic mutations and heart risks, with no issues found. Shares are trading 8.2% higher at 9.2 cents.

Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) has raised $69.2m through a private placement at 26.5 cents per share. Investors will contribute $45.1m for a 6.5% stake, and $24.1m for a 3.5% stake, respectively. The funds will support feasibility studies, exploration, and early development of the Bankan Gold Project, increasing PDI’s cash balance to $98m. Shares are trading 12.08% higher at 30 cents.

Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has secured a A$53m, 7-year contract to provide its Visage 7 imaging platform to BayCare, a major Florida healthcare system. Deployment begins immediately, with full rollout expected by late 2025. Shares are trading 3.73% higher at $280.01.