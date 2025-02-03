Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) announced that the new US tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China will not materially affect its FY2025 profit but may increase costs in FY2026. The company manufactures 45% of its products in Mexico, with 60% of US sales sourced from there. While still targeting a 65% gross margin, the tariffs could delay this by two to three years. CEO Lewis Gradon said the company is working with suppliers and customers to mitigate the impact. An update will be provided in May. At the market open, the shares have fallen 6.8 per cent to $32.

Pure Resources (ASX: PR1) has signed a non-binding agreement with SSH Group (ASX: SSH) to accelerate development of the Reedy Creek Garnet Project. The partnership focuses on exploration, securing permits, building infrastructure, and preparing for commercial production. The project is located 280 km from Wyndham Port, with a mining lease valid until 2038 and a garnet deposit expanded to 3.3 km. The shares open flat at 12 cents.

Tartana Minerals (ASX: TAT) is in advanced talks with Mt Garnet Mining Finance Pty Ltd (MGMF) to access the Mungana Processing Plant. Tartana’s Managing Director, Dr. Stephen Bartrop, highlighted the company’s progress in defining copper and zinc resources and conducting testwork for processing. While the Mungana plant faced issues with ore supply, Tartana believes its open pit resources can provide a more sustainable production solution. At the market open, the shares opend flat at 4.5 cents.

OzAurum Resources (ASX: OZM) has made a high-grade gold discovery at the Mulgabbie North Gold Project, with multiple shallow intercepts, including 20m @ 3.57 g/t Au. The new zone, located 1.3 km south of past drilling, aligns with historical results. The company has completed 51 holes of AC drilling and plans follow-up RC drilling to explore the discovery further. This find boosts the project’s potential, which holds a 260,000 oz Mineral Resource. At the market open, the shares jumped 94.4% to 7 cents.