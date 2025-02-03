Investing in mid-scale property

Sam Moore, founder of Capital Prudential, outlines the firm’s strategy in mid-scale property development, an alternative asset class that differs from traditional real estate investments.

Capital Prudential specialises in $10-$50 million developments, focusing on childcare centres, aged-care facilities, medical centres, and townhouse projects in established urban areas. Unlike large-scale REITs that hold properties for long-term income, Capital Prudential follows a build-to-sell model, ensuring high liquidity and reducing exposure to market beta risk.

With an 18- to 24-month investment cycle, Moore emphasises that the company’s structured approach provides stable, risk-managed returns, targeting RBA cash rate +6.75% for retail investors. He highlights how the fund’s diversified property portfolio across Australia allows for consistent cash flow, and how the team of development managers across key cities sources and manages projects. Unlike passive REIT investments, Capital Prudential employs bottom-up asset selection.