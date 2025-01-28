AI Rebound Fuels Tech Rally: ASX Poised for Gains

US stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the losses from a sell-off triggered by the emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which rattled tech shares.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.92% to 6,067.70, with technology stocks leading the way. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) jumped more than 2%, bouncing back from a 4.9% loss on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.03% to 19,733.59, rebounding from a 3.1% drop the previous day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136.77 points, or 0.31%, reaching 44,850.35.

Nvidia shares surged 8.8% overnight, recovering from a previous 16% drop. Apple gained 3.6% overnight, contributing to the overall tech rally. Salesforce saw a 3.7% increase in its share price overnight.

Oil Prices

Oil prices rose overnight following the White House’s announcement of potential tariffs on Canadian imports. This move could further tighten the global oil supply.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin experienced a slight dip but showed signs of recovery overnight.

ASX Futures

ASX futures indicate a positive start for the Australian market, up 0.4% or 36 points.

Australian CPI Data

Australian investors await the release of fourth-quarter CPI data, due at 11:30 am today.

Corporate Earnings

Several companies, including Perseus Mining, Whitehaven Coal, and 29Metals, are expected to release quarterly reports today.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Cerberus Capital Management has expressed interest in acquiring some of Star Entertainment’s debt. This potential acquisition could significantly impact Star Entertainment’s financial position.

Sigma Healthcare and Chemist Warehouse Merger

Shareholders of Sigma Healthcare and Chemist Warehouse are expected to vote on their proposed merger today.