Harris Technology Hits $1 Million Monthly Sales Milestone for Refurbished Tech

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX: HT8), a pure-play online retailer operating the eCommerce business of Harris Technology (www.ht.com.au), announced a significant milestone today. The company, a brand with over 30 years in the IT/CE retail market selling a wide range of IT products for small and medium businesses in Australia entirely online, reported that its Refurbished Technology division surpassed $1.0 million in monthly sales for the first time during July 2026. This achievement marks a key validation of the company’s strategic focus.

This milestone follows more than two years of strategic investment in the higher-margin refurbished technology category, which Harris Technology entered in December 2023. Monthly sales for the division surged from approximately $530,000 in July 2025 to over $1.0 million in July 2026, representing an impressive 89.4% year-on-year growth. Refurbished technology has now become Harris Technology’s largest revenue contributor and primary earnings driver, consistently delivering stronger margins and returns compared to traditional new IT hardware.

Harris Technology believes the Australian refurbished technology market is still in its early stages of development and anticipates continued growth as it expands its refurbishment capability and product offering. The company is well-positioned to capitalise on this growing demand, leveraging its trusted brand presence built over three decades. Harris Technology CEO, Garrison Huang, commented that surpassing $1 million in monthly Refurbished Technology sales “validates the strategy we commenced in late 2023” and highlighted that Australian consumers continue to seek premium tech products delivering exceptional value. He added that this milestone is “another step towards building Australia’s leading online retailer of refurbished technology products.”