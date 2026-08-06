ASX Hits Record Amidst Market Caution

Australia’s sharemarket reached a new record high today, marking its second consecutive day of setting new peaks. The rally was primarily driven by strong performances from the mining and healthcare sectors, successfully defying a slide on Wall Street. Noteworthy gains were observed in companies like AMP and REA following their results. However, amidst this ascent, some market observers are cautioning that a “fear of missing out” (FOMO) mentality could be driving investors towards potential risks.

In corporate news, Bank of America, an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company, is set to expand its presence in Western Australia next year, establishing a Perth office. The Wall Street giant is bolstering its natural resources team with a new hire, aiming to secure a larger share of the region’s lucrative mining deals. Meanwhile, closer to home, Victoria’s new premier, Ben Carroll, faces a critical decision regarding the state’s massive $125 billion Suburban Rail Loop project. A former top bureaucrat has controversially labelled the costly mega-project a “lemon,” putting pressure on the government to re-evaluate its future.

EY, a global professional services firm offering assurance, tax, consulting, and advisory services, has released new modelling suggesting artificial intelligence will be a net job creator. The firm identified 15 sectors where the technology is expected to increase employment, countering widespread fears of job displacement and predicting AI will boost productivity and living standards. Furthermore, South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas received a warning in the US about the unchecked construction of server facilities, an error he aims to avoid replicating in his state, highlighting growing concerns over data centre proliferation.