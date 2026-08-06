ReNerve Secures Philippine Marketing Approval for NervAlign® Nerve Cuff

ReNerve Limited (ASX: RNV), an Australian biotechnology company developing innovative products for peripheral nerve injury (PNI) repair, has announced it has secured marketing approval for its NervAlign® Nerve Cuff in the Philippines. This significant development, announced on 6 August 2026, marks a pivotal expansion for the company into one of Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets.

The approval opens access to a substantial addressable market for nerve repair, enhancing ReNerve’s Asia-Pacific footprint which already includes the United States, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. With over 115 million people, the Philippines stands as the second most populous nation in Southeast Asia, representing a key strategic opportunity in ReNerve’s regional strategy. The Asia-Pacific nerve repair market is estimated to be worth approximately USD $100 million in 2026, with the Philippines’ large population and high incidence of trauma and diabetes-related nerve injuries contributing significantly to this demand.

Dr Julian Chick, CEO of ReNerve, commented on the approval, stating, “Securing approval in the Philippines is a significant milestone in our Asia-Pacific expansion strategy. The Philippines is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets in the region, and the clinical need for effective peripheral nerve repair — driven by both trauma and diabetes — is substantial.” He added that the approval further validates the strength of their clinical data and the clear benefit the NervAlign® Nerve Cuff delivers to patients and surgeons. Road trauma is a leading cause of peripheral nerve injury in the Philippines, with a road-traffic fatality rate of around 9.7 per 100,000 population, and motorcycles accounting for a large share of severe limb injuries.