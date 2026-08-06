Kinatico Reports Robust FY26 Results Amid AI-Driven Transformation

Kinatico Ltd. (ASX: KYP), a world-class AI-native workforce compliance platform, has announced its robust full-year results for FY26. The company reported a 9.4% increase in revenue, reaching $35.2 million. Profitability saw a significant uplift, with EBITDA growing 28.2% to $5.6 million and Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) surging 78.5% to $2.0 million. These figures highlight improved operating leverage.

A key driver was substantial growth in Software as a Service (SaaS) revenue, which climbed to $20.5 million and now constitutes 58.4% of total group revenue, an increase of 11.9 percentage points. This structural shift towards higher-margin SaaS expands overall margins. Kinatico also emphasised its transformation into an “AI organisation,” leveraging artificial intelligence as an integrated operating system.

Strategic AI adoption yielded significant benefits, including annualised operational savings of approximately $300,000 from its Virtual Verification Officer and 50% faster feature delivery. Furthermore, the company’s dual go-to-market strategy, employing digital self-serve for SMEs and direct sales for enterprise clients, is proving highly effective, expanding its Australian serviceable addressable market to 5.6 million workers and securing key enterprise clients like Civeo.

Kinatico’s financial position is further strengthened by robust cash generation, with Free Cash Flow increasing 84.9% to $2.5 million. The company reported $11.8 million in cash and equivalents, noting this growth has been entirely self-funded without capital raising, dilution, or debt. With a strong roadmap and increasing regulatory tailwinds, Kinatico aims to convert compliance requirements into a competitive advantage.