EV Resources Secures Landmark Five-Year Antimony Ore Supply Agreement

EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR), a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on securing the North American antimony supply chain and rapidly transitioning to a near-term producer, has announced a significant step towards its planned Proof-of-Concept processing campaign at Tecomatlán. On 6 August 2026, the company’s Mexican subsidiary, Stibcorp S.A. de C.V., executed EVR’s first binding five-year Ore Supply Agreement with Lucero Grupo Minero de Puebla S.A. de C.V. (Chinantla). This agreement establishes a crucial commercial framework for ongoing deliveries of high-grade antimony ore to the Tecomatlán Processing Plant, advancing its operational readiness.

The Chinantla ore source is strategically located approximately eight kilometres from the Tecomatlán facility, offering efficient feed delivery and reduced haulage distances. Extensive metallurgical testwork on Chinantla ore has yielded impressive results, with flotation testwork achieving 81.1% antimony recovery and producing a 42.4% Sb concentrate. This successful validation provides robust support for EVR’s processing strategy. The agreement converts a previous non-binding Memorandum of Understanding and represents the first conversion of the company’s regional feedstock pipeline into a long-term commercial relationship. EVR is also progressing a separate acquisition of an initial 200-tonne high-grade Chinantla stockpile to supply the upcoming Proof-of-Concept processing campaign.

With the Tecomatlán flotation circuit commissioned, the integrated processing flowsheet established, and a suitable third-party ore source secured through a long-term commercial framework, EVR has materially advanced all key components for its planned Proof-of-Concept campaign. Executive Chairman Shane Menere highlighted the importance of bringing together the plant, processing flowsheet, tested high-grade ore, and this binding supply relationship. The pricing structure for ore purchases is transparent and linked to international antimony benchmarks, ensuring alignment with prevailing market conditions. This strategic move positions Tecomatlán as a regional processing hub, providing local market access for antimony producers in Mexico and supporting the development of a secure North American supply chain for this critical mineral.