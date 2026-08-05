ASX Reaches Record High Amid Global Shifts

Australia’s sharemarket has unexpectedly surged to a fresh record high this week, shedding its recent reputation as a global laggard. For the past 12 months, the S&P/ASX 200 Index had largely trailed international markets, due to its limited exposure to artificial intelligence. This sudden rally saw the benchmark climb 82 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 9227.8 on Wednesday, surpassing its previous peak. The surprising rebound prompted some to liken the ASX to Australia’s “Steven Bradbury of financial markets.”

This turnaround is largely due to the ASX sidestepping the AI semiconductor trade unwind. As global cracks appeared, institutional funds rotated capital to Australia, leveraging its lower AI concentration risk. Companies like blood plasma giant CSL have seen significant rebounds. CSL Limited is a global biotechnology company developing innovative biotherapies and vaccines. It aims to save and improve lives. Firmer copper and gold prices also bolstered the resources sector.

The rally occurred despite a significant rise in Australia’s 10-year government bond yield. However, a softer local inflation report last week dramatically scaled back expectations of further interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Globally, renewed hopes for an interim peace deal between the US and Iran eased geopolitical tensions, sending Brent crude oil tumbling. This fostered a “relief rally” in broader markets, buoying Australian sentiment.

While the ASX 200 returned a modest 5 per cent over the past year, the last month saw a robust 4.2 per cent gain, outperforming most major indices. Betashares strategist Hugh Lam noted the ASX is “emerging as a haven from the global AI trade unwind,” driven by a rotation into blue-chip financials. Experts agree the market’s current strength reflects a unique alignment of domestic and international factors, with its resilience set for testing during the upcoming reporting season.