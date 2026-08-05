New Zealand King Salmon Upgrades FY26 Earnings Guidance Amid Positive Performance

New Zealand King Salmon Investments Limited (NZX/ASX: NZK), a prominent aquaculture company specialising in the farming and processing of premium King Salmon, has announced an upgrade to its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year. The Board today advised that pro-forma Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) are now anticipated to be in the range of $30 million to $34 million. This represents a significant increase from the previous guidance of $23 million to $29 million.

Similarly, pro-forma Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) guidance has been lifted to a range of $21 million to $25 million, up from the prior forecast of $13 million to $19 million. Concurrently, the expected whole gilled and gutted (G&G) harvest volume for FY26 has been tightened to a range of 5,950 metric tonnes to 6,050 metric tonnes. Carl Carrington, CEO of New Zealand King Salmon, attributed the upgrade to ongoing positive fish performance, a strong focus on operational execution, and the global oil supply chain challenges having less impact on FY26 than initially anticipated.

Looking ahead, NZK indicated its continued commitment to investing in growth projects to support the delivery of previously guided harvest volumes for FY27 and FY28. However, the company noted that the supply chain cost pressures experienced in FY26 are likely to persist into FY27. This combination of investment in volume growth and ongoing cost pressures is expected to impact FY27 earnings, as the benefits of the current investments will not be fully realised within that financial year. Further guidance for FY27 is expected to be provided in November, coinciding with the FY26 results announcement.