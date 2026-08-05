ASX 200 Hits Record High on Divergent Tailwinds

The S&P/ASX 200 Index reached a new record high of 9227.8 points on Wednesday, climbing over 0.9 per cent as a global risk-on rally boosted sentiment. This surge contributes to an impressive over 4 per cent gain for the local market in the past month. Its ascent has been driven by a combination of unique factors, positioning Australian equities amidst evolving global economic narratives.

A key contributor has been the Australian market’s relative lack of exposure to the volatile artificial intelligence (AI) trade. UBS strategist Richard Schellbach noted the ASX benefits when AI stocks falter, attracting Asian investors. Further, local investors found comfort in potential US-Iran de-escalation, with claims of a Strait of Hormuz deal sending oil prices below US$80 a barrel. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s recent dovish tilt also reassured the market, leading to significant rises in consumer and bank stocks as investors anticipate rate increases are ending.

However, the reassessment’s justification remains under scrutiny. Despite the RBA’s dovish stance, resilient June quarter household spending has led some economists to forecast a final rate hike in November. House prices are another critical watchpoint, with RBA Governor Michele Bullock viewing their trajectory as a “litmus test” for the economy. Upcoming earnings reports will offer vital insights: online property classifieds giant REA Group reports Thursday, furniture retailer Nick Scali on Friday, and Australia’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank, next Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank’s commentary on mortgage growth and macro uncertainties will be crucial for the medium-term outlook.