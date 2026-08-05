ASX Retreats from Record as Endeavour Flags Profit Drop

The Australian share market eased its gains after touching an intraday record near noon AEST, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index pulling back from its peak. While technology shares saw a surge on Wall Street, local banking giants including Commonwealth Bank experienced declines, contributing to the broader market’s tempered performance. Meanwhile, global oil prices dipped below the US$80 mark.

In significant company news, Endeavour Group, the owner of Dan Murphy’s and BWS, flagged a substantial profit drop. Endeavour Group is a major Australian drinks and hospitality retailer, owning well-known brands such as Dan Murphy’s and BWS, alongside a portfolio of hotels. CEO Jayne Hrdlicka’s revival plan for the drinks giant is reportedly causing some short-term pain as the business undergoes streamlining efforts designed to shore up profitability, accompanied by announced write-downs.

Elsewhere, Pinnacle Investment Management continued its growth trajectory, with its boss reinforcing a global expansion strategy. The firm, an investment company providing diverse investment opportunities, has impressively grown its funds under management and market value tenfold since its listing a decade ago. Additionally, The Agency, an ASX-listed real estate firm specialising in premium residential properties, particularly in Sydney, has attracted M&A interest, with a suitor reportedly willing to meet its bid.