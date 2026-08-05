Daily Special: BlinkLab, AdAlta, EQ Resources, Mastermyne, Gold Hydrogen

Australian shares traded higher at midday and are setting a new 100-day high. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.34% to 9,177.00 at 12.25pm AEST. The market gave back part of its early gains after reaching a fresh intraday record, as investors responded to strong leads from Wall Street and renewed optimism over a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Technology and materials led the gains, with WiseTech Global, Life360 and BHP higher, while energy stocks remained under pressure as Brent crude fell to around US$76 a barrel. Financials weighed on the broader market, with Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, NAB and Westpac all trading lower as investors took profits after the sector’s recent rally.

In small cap company news,

BlinkLab (ASX: BB1) expands AI diagnostic platform beyond autism

BlinkLab (ASX: BB1) has reported positive results from its European ADHD study, with its smartphone-based diagnostic platform achieving 82% sensitivity and 83% specificity in children aged 6 to 17. The findings support development of BlinkLab Dx2, an AI-powered model designed to detect ADHD alongside autism, and represent one of the largest case-control datasets reported for ADHD assessment tools. The company will now begin preparations for a US regulatory study, following the same pathway established for its autism diagnostic program. BlinkLab said the study was completed at no cost through its collaboration with Mental Care Group, demonstrating a capital-efficient approach to expanding its digital diagnostics platform.





AdAlta (ASX: 1AD) reports two-year survival milestone in mesothelioma trial

AdAlta (ASX: 1AD) has announced a significant clinical milestone for its EW-001 CAR-T cell therapy, with the first patient to achieve a complete response remaining cancer-free two years after treatment. A second patient has also reached one year of survival following treatment, highlighting the durability of the therapy in advanced mesothelioma. The company said EW-001 has achieved complete responses in 20% of patients treated at higher doses and will continue monitoring patients as it advances Australian manufacturing and prepares for a pre-IND meeting with the US FDA later this year.





EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) posts record monthly revenue on stronger tungsten output

EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) has delivered record monthly revenue of A$51 million for July after higher tungsten production and sales across its Australian and Spanish operations. Consolidated production rose 36% from June to its highest monthly level since November 2024, while average realised prices also reached record levels. The company’s Barruecopardo operation in Spain and Mt Carbine mine in Queensland both achieved record monthly revenue as production continued to improve. Management said the result reflects strong operational performance across its global tungsten portfolio.

Mastermyne (ASX: MYE) wins mining services contract worth up to $255 million

Mastermyne (ASX: MYE) has secured a new mining services contract with GM3 for the Dendrobium underground coal mine in New South Wales. The agreement has an initial two-year term worth around $85 million, with extension options that could lift total revenue to approximately $255 million over six years. The contract expands Mastermyne’s existing work at Dendrobium, adds more than 140 new roles and strengthens its relationship with GM3, where it also provides services at the nearby Appin mine. The company said it enters FY27 with a strong order book and pipeline of opportunities.

Gold Hydrogen (ASX: GHY) delivers strong helium flow test at Ramsay 1 well

Gold Hydrogen (ASX: GHY) has reported successful flow testing at its Ramsay 1 well in South Australia, confirming helium can be brought to the surface, purified and bottled while demonstrating strong reservoir performance. The company said the well achieved helium concentrations of up to 30% and flow rates that support the potential for commercial development. The results advance the company’s pathway towards defining maiden contingent resources and accelerating front-end engineering studies for a helium project. Gold Hydrogen will now move to flow testing at Ramsay 2 and Ramsay 3 as it continues evaluating the commercial potential of the project.