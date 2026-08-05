Neuren Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Q2 DAYBUE Sales, Upgrades Full-Year Royalty Forecast

Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX: NEU) has announced record second quarter 2026 DAYBUE net sales, reaching US$125 million. This represents a substantial increase of 30% from Q2 2025 and 24% from Q1 2026, marking the highest quarterly sales since the drug’s launch. Neuren Pharmaceuticals develops new drug therapies to treat multiple serious neurological disorders caused by genetic abnormalities or brain injury, that have no or limited approved treatment options. Its therapies target the critical role of Insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) in the brain, using orally administered analogs of naturally occurring peptides. The strong performance has led to an upgrade in the company’s full-year 2026 royalty income projections.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Neuren’s partner, attributed the robust sales growth almost entirely to volume, driven by the strong adoption of DAYBUE STIX. This new powder formulation of trofinetide became broadly available in the US from early April, with 40% of all US DAYBUE patients receiving STIX by the end of the second quarter. Approximately 45% of STIX demand in Q2 came from new or returning patients. Additionally, positive regulatory news from Europe saw the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopt a favourable opinion in late June 2026, recommending marketing authorisation. A commercial launch in Germany is anticipated in early Q4 2026, subject to European Commission approval.

For Q2 2026, Neuren earned royalty income of US$12.9 million, an increase of 34% from Q2 2025 and 24% from Q1 2026. Following the strong results, Acadia increased its full-year 2026 DAYBUE net sales guidance to US$480 – 510 million, up from the previous US$460 – 490 million range. This adjustment implies an upgraded full-year 2026 royalty income for Neuren of US$53 – 56 million, from the prior US$50 – 54 million. Acadia also reaffirmed its target DAYBUE net sales of US$700 million in 2028. Neuren CEO Jon Pilcher expressed satisfaction with the exceptional quarter, highlighting strong sales volume growth and the success of STIX in the US, alongside the positive CHMP opinion. In other global developments, the Japan trial readout remains on track for September to November 2026, with a regulatory submission in Japan anticipated in 2027.