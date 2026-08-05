SciDev Secures Inaugural Data Centre Contracts in Australia

SciDev Ltd (ASX:SDV) has announced it has secured its initial contracts within Australia’s burgeoning data centre market. The company, a leading water treatment technology provider, delivers innovative solutions to sectors including mining, utilities & infrastructure, data centres, and energy. These significant agreements involve design, consulting, and embedded engineering services for two of Australia’s largest hyperscale data centre operators and developers. The contracts are anticipated to generate approximately A$0.5 million in revenue during the first half of the 2027 financial year, with potential for future expansion in scope and duration.

The secured work represents SciDev’s first revenue-generating foray into the data centre market, providing development consultation services for a large-scale project and embedded engineering support. These early awards establish crucial reference work in a sector SciDev has identified as a key growth priority. The company’s focus in this area is anchored on delivering advanced water recycling, reuse, and treatment solutions, addressing the growing pressure on data centres to improve water efficiency and reduce reliance on potable supplies.

Todd Scott, Chief Executive Officer of SciDev Limited, emphasised the strategic importance of these new agreements. He stated that securing the first revenue-generating contracts validates SciDev’s strategy to build a differentiated position in this emerging sector. Mr. Scott highlighted the increasing water usage by data centres and SciDev’s well-aligned capability, which combines specialist water treatment engineering, modular technology, and practical project delivery experience. He concluded that these initial contracts with leading operators demonstrate the relevance of their technical capability and create a platform for pursuing larger opportunities as part of SciDev’s integrated water solutions platform strategy.