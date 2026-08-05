SciDev Secures Initial Data Centre Market Contracts

SciDev Ltd (ASX:SDV) has announced it has secured its inaugural contracts within the burgeoning data centre market. SciDev is a leading water treatment technology company providing innovative solutions to the mining, utilities & infrastructure, data centres, and energy industries. These initial engagements mark the company’s first revenue-generating work in this sector, encompassing design, consulting, and embedded engineering services. The contracts are with two of Australia’s largest hyperscale data centre operators and developers, which provide colocation solutions for cloud, content, and enterprise customers.

The company anticipates these contracts will generate approximately $0.5 million in revenue during the first half of the 2027 financial year. SciDev noted the potential for the scope and duration of these services to expand in the future. The work includes development consultation services for a large-scale data centre project and embedded engineering support for one of the operators, providing crucial early reference work in a market SciDev has identified as a key growth priority, anchored on water recycling, reuse, and advanced treatment solutions.

Todd Scott, Chief Executive Officer of SciDev Limited, commented on the significance of these milestones, stating that securing the first revenue-generating contracts validates SciDev’s strategy to establish a differentiated position in this emerging sector. Mr. Scott highlighted that data centres are increasingly significant users of water and face growing pressure to enhance water efficiency and reduce reliance on potable supplies. He explained that SciDev’s capabilities, which combine specialist water treatment engineering, modular technology, and practical project delivery experience, are well-aligned to address this challenge and create a platform for larger opportunities over time.