Mastercard has completed a significant acquisition, purchasing London-based stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK in a deal valued at up to $1.8 billion, including $300 million in performance-linked payments. This marks Mastercard’s most substantial move into digital currency infrastructure and stands as the largest stablecoin infrastructure acquisition on record. The strategic investment highlights the accelerating shift of digital currencies into mainstream financial operations, surpassing Stripe’s $1.1 billion purchase of Bridge in 2024.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, affirmed that stablecoins have transitioned into core financial infrastructure. Green stated, “Mastercard doesn’t make an acquisition like this on a hunch. This is one of the most conservative, risk-averse companies in global finance putting real capital behind stablecoins as permanent infrastructure, not a passing trend.” He noted investors still treating digital currencies as a speculative sideshow are behind a fundamental shift, now receiving clear institutional endorsement.

Green highlighted BVNK’s considerable scale as evidence of this deeper strategic intent. BVNK processes approximately $30 billion in annualised payment volume, a figure that more than doubled year-over-year. This signals Mastercard is acquiring proven infrastructure with substantial transaction volume, not merely a concept. The deVere CEO added this deal signifies a broader re-evaluation by incumbent financial institutions; Mastercard’s choice to acquire capability outright demonstrates its serious view of the competitive landscape.

BVNK’s platform already spans over 130 countries and works with major clients, indicating its embedded nature within global payments. Green pointed out Mastercard targets enormous markets like cross-border B2B payments, remittances, settlement, and treasury flows, where traditional systems remain slow and expensive. He concluded that digital currency infrastructure is becoming a core component of how global payments function, backed by credible companies, and investors delaying acknowledgement risk missing real value creation.