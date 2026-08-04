Australian shares recorded a notable ascent today, mirroring positive movements on Wall Street, primarily driven by a significant drop in oil prices. The local technology sector experienced a strong rebound, contributing positively to the overall market performance. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) also reported healthy profits, indicating a robust period for the property sector. Conversely, Credit Corp faced a downturn, with investor concerns arising from its United States debt buying activities, highlighting specific pockets of market unease.

Amidst market fluctuations, federal government policies sparked considerable discussion. Labor’s plan to boost domestic fuel supplies has inadvertently caused a glut, leaving numerous shipments stranded at sea for extended periods. The government faces accusations of favouring certain players with its subsidised import scheme, leading to an oversupply and logistical challenges. Furthermore, tax debates continued, with Pauline Hanson supporting calls to abolish the so-called ‘widow tax’, while major technology companies criticised the Albanese government’s proposed ‘news tax’ as “unfair and punitive.”

In corporate news, the Australian operations of the burger chain Wahlburgers, part of actor Mark Wahlberg’s global franchise, has been ensnared in the wider collapse of the Mustaca Empire. This event marks another high-profile casualty in the current business environment, highlighting vulnerabilities within various sectors. Meanwhile, the evolving impact of artificial intelligence on employment continues to be a focal point, with initial findings suggesting a gradual, rather than immediate, transformation of the job market, disproportionately affecting certain demographics.