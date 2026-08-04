Daily Special: FlexiRoam, Acusensus, WA Gold, Matsa Resources, Lumos Diagnostics

Australian shares traded sharply higher at midday, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining 1.19% to 9,126.70 at 13:18 AEST. The benchmark reached its highest level since March as easing tensions in the Middle East and a strong lead from Wall Street lifted confidence, while Brent crude steadied near US$84 a barrel after a sharp fall overnight. Financials and technology led the gains ahead of the upcoming earnings season. The major banks and Macquarie all advanced, while Xero, WiseTech Global and Life360 lifted the technology sector. Investors rotated back into growth stocks as geopolitical risks eased, with the broader market supported by strength across nine of the 11 sectors. In small cap company news,

FlexiRoam (ASX: FRX) secures two-year Etihad Airways partnership

FlexiRoam (ASX: FRX) has signed a two-year agreement with Etihad Airways to provide connectivity services across the airline’s global operations, expanding its enterprise customer base with a tier-one international carrier. The agreement covers staff connectivity, aircraft operational data and pilot iPad connectivity across more than 125 countries under a recurring monthly subscription model. The partnership also creates a framework for future services, including potential passenger connectivity offerings, while supporting FlexiRoam’s strategy of growing contracted recurring revenue. The company said the agreement validates the flexibility of its enterprise connectivity platform across multiple use cases, although no minimum contract value has been disclosed.

Acusensus (ASX: ACE) wins statewide Kentucky road safety contract

Acusensus (ASX: ACE) has secured a statewide agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to provide real-time speed enforcement services across highway work zones. The initial order is expected to generate around US$2.1 million over the first year, with the contract carrying potential value of up to US$20 million if extension and expansion options are exercised through to 2031. The program builds on Acusensus’ existing pilot in Kentucky and adds to its growing US footprint, alongside statewide operations in Arkansas and Connecticut. Revenue will be generated through fixed monthly service fees rather than infringement volumes, supporting the company’s recurring revenue model.

WA Gold (ASX: WAU) confirms continuity at Abercromby Gold Project

WA Gold (ASX: WAU) has reported strong drilling results from its Abercromby Gold Project in Western Australia, with all seven diamond drill holes successfully intersecting the targeted eastern gold lode. Highlights included assays of up to 35.21g/t gold, confirming mineralisation extends over at least 500 metres of strike and remains open in all directions. The company said the results strengthen confidence in its geological model and support ongoing resource development ahead of future studies. A further 6,000 metres of drilling is planned as WA Gold works towards a maiden Ore Reserve and the next stage of project development.





Matsa Resources (ASX: MAT) delivers more high-grade gold at Lake Carey

Matsa Resources (ASX: MAT) has continued to return high-grade gold results from diamond drilling at its Fortitude North prospect within the Lake Carey Gold Project. Standout intercepts included 26.6 metres at 4.48g/t gold, along with multiple additional high-grade zones, supporting the potential for a larger gold system. The company has completed nine drill holes from its planned 10,000-metre program and has now moved drilling onto the lake, where a further 6,000 metres is planned. Management said the results reinforce its exploration model and indicate multiple mineralised lodes, with an expanded drilling campaign being prepared to test the broader 1.7-kilometre gold anomaly.

Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX) secures first FebriDx® order under US distribution deal

Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX) has received a US$767,800 purchase order for its FebriDx® rapid diagnostic test from PHASE Scientific, marking the first order under the companies’ distribution agreement following US FDA CLIA waiver approval earlier this year. Product deliveries will take place progressively through to October 2026, with revenue recognised as shipments are made. The order forms part of the US$5 million prepayment milestone previously received by Lumos and contributes towards PHASE Scientific’s Year 1 minimum purchase commitment. The company said the order supports the continued commercial rollout of FebriDx® in the US ahead of the upcoming flu season.