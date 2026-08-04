ActivEX Reveals Promising Georgetown Exploration Results

ActivEX Limited (ASX: AIV) announced on 4 August 2026 significant exploration results from its Georgetown Project in Queensland. ActivEX is an Australian minerals exploration company primarily focused on identifying and developing precious, base, and specialty metal deposits across Queensland. The latest findings highlight encouraging prospects across several tenements, affirming the company’s forward exploration plans for 2026/2027.

At the Tambo – Mountain Creek Prospects within Leichardt Creek, historical workings spanning approximately one kilometre revealed a high Thorium Radiometric signature. Despite depositional quartz sands up to two metres thick, the area exhibits significant precious and base metal anomalism, prompting consideration of ground geophysics. Rock samples returned notable assays, including up to 3.59 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 184 g/t silver, and 15.5% lead. Further east, the Comet and West Comet Prospects at Bridle Creek identified workings spanning about 120 by 40 metres, featuring multiple shafts. Analyses from this zone recorded elevated values reaching 14.1 g/t gold, 150 g/t silver, 6.89% lead, and 0.215% copper. This area, with good outcrop, is slated for further soil and rock sampling, as well as potential ground geophysics.

Minor historical workings at Stockman and Cleanskin Creek also yielded encouraging results despite transported sand cover. Samples returned up to 7.32 g/t gold and 5.2 g/t gold respectively, alongside notable silver and lead values. Looking ahead, ActivEX’s 2026/2027 exploration plans encompass further surficial geochemical exploration in areas free of significant sand cover. The company intends to conduct targeted geological mapping and rock sampling at the Forsayth tenement, implement ground-based geophysical surveys, and undertake reverse circulation (RC) drilling on high-priority geochemical, geophysical, and geological targets.