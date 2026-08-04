Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF Resumes Trading After Brief Halt

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (ASX: GIVE) announced on 4 August 2026 the immediate lift of a brief trading pause for its Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF. Perpetual Investment Management Limited operates as a diversified financial services company, providing investment management, trustee, and wealth advisory services to clients across Australia. The Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund listed on the ASX, specifically designed to invest in Australian equities that meet rigorous environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The temporary halt in trading was initiated earlier today to allow the Responsible Entity to investigate a technical issue pertaining to the fund’s Portfolio Composition File (PCF).

The Responsible Entity confirmed that the Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF had been temporarily paused on the Australian Securities Exchange while it diligently investigated the identified PCF issue. A Portfolio Composition File is a critical daily disclosure document for exchange-traded funds, providing market participants with detailed information on the ETF’s underlying assets, essential for price discovery and efficient arbitrage. The prompt action was taken to ensure data integrity and market fairness during the investigation period.

Following a thorough and swift investigation, Perpetual Investment Management Limited confirmed that the Portfolio Composition File issue has been fully resolved. Consequently, trading in the Perpetual ESG Australian Share Active ETF (ASX: GIVE) has now recommenced, allowing investors to buy and sell units in the fund without interruption. The company expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused to unitholders and market participants by the temporary suspension of trading, as communicated by Company Secretary Sylvie Dimarco.